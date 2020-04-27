Verizon Extends Connectivity Pledge

Verizon is extending its connectivity pledge from mid-May to June 30. Look for other carriers to follow suit.

That means it will "neither terminate service nor charge late fees to our postpaid wireless, residential, and small business [50 lines or fewer] customers that notify us of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

Back in March, FCC chairman Ajit Pai asked ISPs to sign the Keep Americans Connected pledge, which was initially for 60 days.

But Verizon says it has made the decision to continue keeping the COVID-19 lines of communications open.

Pai talked with broadband service providers and trade associations on March 12 and asked them, "in order to ensure that Americans do not lose their broadband or telephone connectivity as a result of these exceptional circumstances," to the following for at least the next 60 days:

(1) "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) "open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."

Over 700 ISPs signed on.