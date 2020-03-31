Verizon Hikes Pay for Field Employees

Verizon is hiking the pay of its employees who must go out into the field to keep broadband networks going and provide installs and service to people who need that vital connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it was implementing a "significantly enhanced compensation" for its "mission critical" employees, which are those who repair the network, maintain the network and offer products in person when absolutely necessary.

“Now, more than ever, our networks must remain operational as we continue to provide essential services to healthcare workers and facilities, first responders, schools, businesses, and families,” said Christy Pambianchi, Verizon’s chief human resources officer.

Retail employees--at the 30% of stores that remain open--will get an increase in their base pay when working in the store. Network, logistics, real estate employees, and technicians, will get an "enhancement" on top of their base pay.

Some 100,000 of Verizon's employees are "positioned" to work remotely, and about a third of technicians are keeping their work vehicles at home to observe social distancing.

