Verizon Media Launches Cross-Screen Planning Tool

Verizon Media said it has launched a new Cross-Screen Planner as part of its demand-side platform to help marketers reach viewers via both traditional and internet- connected TVs.

The Cross-Screen Planner uses Nielsen Smart TV Viewership data to identify the content viewers are exposed to and enables simultaneous forecasts across multiple screens and formats.

"CTV’s explosive growth is providing advertisers an opportunity to reach and engage with audiences in new and exciting ways,” said Ivan Markman, chief business officer at Verizon Media. “As such, we’re also seeing a greater convergence of traditional and emerging channels, with advertisers shifting spend to these ‘smarter’ channels. Verizon Media’s DSP is the industry’s only omnichannel platform and our new Cross-Screen Planner speaks to our commitment in giving advertising partners’ transparency and robust campaign performance insights.”

Verizon Media said the planner can help improve the effectiveness of campaigns by avoiding overexposing customers to the same ad on multiple platforms, or can better echo messaging to the same audience in different channels.

“Advertisers understand strong cross-platform strategies are critical to their successes in a connected world. With the integration of Nielsen’s Smart TV Viewership data into Verizon Media’s identity graph, Verizon Media DSP clients can now access a single view that enables consolidated omnichannel planning and unified reporting,” says Matt Reid, senior VP, product leadership, at Nielsen.

The features of the Cross-Screen Planner include:

Familiar linear TV buying parameters , such as age, gender, GRP, Network Selection, DMA, and day part

Audience comparative overlap analysis for extending audience reach and reducing eCPMs across channels

PDF export for ease of distribution and report sharing