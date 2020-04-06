Verizon, NYT Offer Students Free Access to Online Paper

Just think of it as all the news that fits on Verizon's high-speed internet service.

Verizon has teamed with the New York Times to provide free digital access to the newspaper's web site, NYTimes.com, to students. "With students across the country impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, this partnership will help to keep them educated, informed and connected," Verizon said.

"This is a difficult moment. The New York Times and Verizon are committed to helping students stay informed and engaged with each other and the world around them," said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

The two had already teamed up to give such access to students and teachers in Title I schools (in which at least 40% of students are low-income), but is now extending free digital access to all teachers and students in any high school in the U.S.

That free access began Monday (April 6) and will extend through July 6.