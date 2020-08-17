Verizon Offers Subs Free Disney Streaming Bundle

Verizon and The Walt Disney Co. said they extended their agreement that provided Verizon subscribers with Disney Plus, and have created new plans that include a bundle of Disney streaming services.

Customers who get Verizon’s Play More and Get More Unlimited broadband plans will get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus included starting Aug. 20.

The plans are part of Verizon’s Mix & Match strategy that lets customers pick their broadband and TV preferences.

“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, executive VP, platform distribution, The Walt Disney Co. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

Verizon’s unlimited plans also include Apple Music and 5G Ultra Wideband.

“Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon,” said Frank Boulben, senior VP, marketing and products of Verizon Consumer Group. “We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we're adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.”