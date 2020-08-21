VH1 Orders Season 13 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been greenlit for a 13th season on VH1. Hosted by RuPaul, the show "will welcome a new batch of drag queens ready to prove why they’re 'America's Next Drag Superstar,'" said VH1.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be back for season six, and after-show Untucked will follow the new seasons of both series.

“Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” said RuPaul, who is an executive producer. “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

Jaida Essence Hall won season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Shea Couleé won season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Untucked are produced by VH1 and World of Wonder.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, about six legendary drag queens in a Las Vegas residency, begins Aug. 21 on VH1.