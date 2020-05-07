ViacomCBS Expands YouTube TV Carriage

ViacomCBS said it has reached a new distribution deal with Google’s YouTube TV, renewing carriage for its broadcast and sports networks and adding 14 additional channels to the streaming service’s lineup.

According to ViacomCBS, the new deal includes continued carriage of ist CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW. In addition, 14 other ViacomCBS networks will be added, beginning with BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 this summer. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will also debut among YouTube TV’s growing line-up of premium content.

The deal also includes a continued commitment to distribute ViacomCBS’ premium subscription services, including Showtime, on YouTube TV, as well as an extended partnership on the broader YouTube platforms.

“We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS,” ViacomCBS president, U.S. Networks Distribution Ray Hopkins said in a press release. “Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.”

YouTube TV offers more than 70 channels of live and on-demand TV and can be watched on any screen. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer, " YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling said in a press release. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."