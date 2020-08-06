ViacomCBS Plans Int’l Premium SVOD Service

ViacomCBS plans to broaden its streaming business by launching an international SVOD service in early 2021.

In addition to content from CBS All Access, which is being super-sized next year, the new service will feature exclusive premieres of all new Showtime series.

The company labeled Australia, Latin American and the Nordics as priority markets for the new service, for which a name has not be disclosed.

The first series to appear on the service include Halo and American Rust.

CBS All Access series will also premiere on the new service, including the upcoming Guilty Party and The Harper House.

The service will also combine movies from Paramount Pictures and premieres and "box sets" from Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network.

ViacomCBS said it will work with existing distribution partners, as well as new distributors, to market the service to their subscribers, as well as retailing the service direct to consumers.