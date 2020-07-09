CBS All Access will stream more live soccer content as part of ViacomCBS’s new extended rights deal for UEFA Champions League games.

The deal, which runs through 2024, calls for CBS All Access to now stream all UEFA club competition matches, including all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, beginning in August, according to the company. The streaming service will also carry the UEFA Super Cup and all UEFA Europa Conference League matches during the 2021-22 season.

ViacomCBS and UEFA had agreed to a TV rights deal beginning with the 2021-22 season, but Thursday added the conclusion of the 2019-20 season -- which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic -- and the 2020-21 campaign after Turner Sports last month pulled out of its deal with UEFA, which was scheduled to run through next season.

“This is a landmark acquisition for CBS as we add the world’s most popular sport to our extensive portfolio of marquee properties,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports in a statement. “We’re excited to be the new home of the UEFA club competitions and looking forward to showcasing the best soccer in the world with a first-class presentation serving both the passionate and casual soccer fans, starting in August."

CBS All Access begins its coverage next month with the remaining Round of 16 matches for the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, followed by the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final in a straight knockout tournament. CBS Sports Network will also air select games.

The streaming service adds UEFA games to its lineup of exclusive live sports events, which includes the National Women’s Soccer League tournament games it is currently streaming.

The agreement comes the same day as NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock was named as the exclusive U.S. home for UK Premier League soccer.