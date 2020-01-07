Vudu Orders Docu-Series About Sports Stars’ Kids

Walmart’s digital video service, Vudu, said it ordered eight episodes of Legacy, a docu-series from Whistle executive produced by recently retired basketball star Dwyane Wade that follows the children of famous athletes.

Legacy will follow Wade’s son Zaire, a Division I high school senior basketball prospect, as well as Vashti Cunningham, an Olympic hopeful in track and field who is the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, and Evan and Elijah Holyfield, sons former heavyweight boxing champ Evander Holyfield. One of the sons, Evan, is pursuing boxing; the other is going in a different direction.

Other athletes and their offspring will be in the series also.

“I’m proud to executive produce Legacy and bring my son’s unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes,” said Dwyane Wade. “I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality.”

The series will be available exclusively on Vudu this year. Last year, Vudu original programming included Mr. Mom and Adventure Force 5.

“Legacy is a part of Vudu’s commitment to invest in creating premium and compelling original content for families to enjoy together,” said Jeremy Verba, VP and general manager of Vudu. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Whistle and Dwyane Wade, and bring this motivational series to life.”

Legacy will be directed by Emmy Award winner Jonathan Hock and Mark Ciardiwill serve as an executive producer. This marks the second project Hock and Ciardi signed onto with Whistle. Legacy was developed by Mike Basone, Whistle’s VP of development, premium originals, and he will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Creative Artists Agency brokered and packaged the deal on behalf of clients Whistle and Dwyane Wade. Additionally, the marketing and production company Tiny Horse will executive produce.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vudu to create premium content that harbors family values consistent with Whistle’s brand,'' said Dominic Ianno, executive and head of Whistle’s growth and new initiatives group and executive producer on the project. “We have assembled a stellar team to bring these stories to life and provide a source of inspiration for adolescents as they face the daunting task of making decisions that will impact their futures.”