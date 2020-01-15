Warner Bros. TV Distribution Promotes Graber to Senior VP

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution said it promoted David Graber to senior VP, cable, SVOD and emerging platform strategy.

Graber, who had been VP, is responsible for licensing Warner Bros. TV series, motion pictures, animation and made-for-digital content to cable networks, subscription and ad supported video-on-demand services and other emerging platforms in the U.S.

“This is a very well-deserved promotion,” said David Decker, executive VP at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “David is a smart, strategic and savvy executive. He has played, and will continue to play, an important role in our distribution business, working with our team to strategically identify and develop new opportunities and business models.”

Graber joined Warner Bros. in 2013 as part of the company’s executive development program. Before WB, he held posts at The Stellar Group, worked in the William Morris mailroom and served as executive assistant to Bob Greenblatt when he was chairman of NBC Entertainment.