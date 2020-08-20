Weather Channel Names Fred Bucher as CMO

The Weather Channel said Thursday (Aug. 20) that it has hired Fred Bucher as senior VP and chief marketing officer.

He will be responsible for marketing, communications and research efforts for the channel as well as leading The Weather Channel's free streaming service, Local Now. These departments will work in tandem to provide the channel's coverage of the most severe weather around the country.

“Fred has a great strategic marketing mind, and his creativity and passion will be a perfect complement to our team at The Weather Channel and Local Now and help us remain ahead of the curve,” said Weather Group president, Tom O'Brien.

Bucher was most recently senior VP and CMO at Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter Communications. He was also senior VP and CMO at Time Warner Cable Media and VP of marketing solutions at ESPN.

“I'm excited to be working with Tom and the rest of the incredibly talented team at The Weather Group,” said Bucher. “It's hard to find a more exciting and invigorating opportunity as a marketer than this one. The Weather Channel and Local Now are uniquely positioned to thrive in today’s quickly evolving media landscape, and I'm looking forward to jumping in to help grow both brands.”