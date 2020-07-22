Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News, Cable News Networks Continue to Sizzle

Fox News continued its ratings roll, topping both the primetime and total day ratings charts for more than 25 straight weeks.

Fox News averaged 3 million viewers in primetime for the week of July 13 to July 19 -- the network's 26th straight week at the top of the chart -- besting second place MSNBC which averaged 2 million viewers during the week, according to Nielsen. CNN finished third with 1.6 million viewers, keeping the three cable news networks as the most-watched networks in cable throughout the month of July.

HGTV and TLC tied for fourth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 1 million watchers. TBS (987,000), Food Network (798,000), History (797,000), and Discovery Channel (727,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News led the industry on a 24-hour basis for the 28th straight week, followed by MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Hallmark Channel, according to Nielsen.