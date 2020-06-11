Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Posts Record June Ratings Performance

Fox News posted its most-watched week ever during the month of June as coverage of the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continue to draw viewers to the major cable news networks.

Fox News' 'Hannity'

Fox News averaged 3.9 million viewers in primetime during the week of June 1 to June 7, marking its 20th consecutive weekly primetime ratings win, according to Nielsen Research. CNN and MSNBC also scored strong weekly ratings performances, averaging 2.5 million and 2.2 million viewers, respectively.

HGTV was the most watched entertainment-based network for the week with 1.3 million primetime viewers, followed by TLC and TBS’ 1 million viewers. History (898,000), Hallmark Channel (856,000), USA Network (845,000) and Discovery Channel (822,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks for the week.

Fox News cruised to its 22nd straight weekly ratings win on a total day basis, beating out CNN, MSNBC, HGTV and Food Network, according to Nielsen.