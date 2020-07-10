Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Stays Hot

Another week, another win for Fox News as it continues its impressive weekly ratings streak over the July 4th holiday week.

The cable news network averaged 3.4 million viewers in primetime for the week of June 29 to July 5, topping all cable networks for the 24th consecutive week, according to Nielsen. The network was led in primetime by Hannity, which posted the most watched show of the week.

MSNBC (1.7 million viewers) and CNN (1.5 million viewers) finished second and third respectively, maintaining the cable news networks’ summer dominance over the entertainment-based networks. HGTV was fourth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by TLC’s 1 million watchers, according to Nielsen.

TBS (834,000 viewers), History (811,000), Food Network (760,000), USA Network (694,000 and Hallmark Movie & Mysteries (692,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime during the week.

Fox News topped the total day chart for the 26th consecutive day, followed by MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Food Network, respectively, said Nielsen.