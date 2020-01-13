‘Westworld’ Returns on HBO March 15

Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe in the cast for season three

Western drama Westworld returns for season three on HBO March 15. There are eight new episodes. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created Westworld and are executive producers. HBO calls the series “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.”

Evan Rachel Wood plays Dolores, Thandie Newton plays Maeve, Ed Harris is Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright is Bernard, Tessa Thompson plays Charlotte and Luke Hemsworth portrays Stubbs.

Joining the cast this season are Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi and Marshawn Lynch.

Seasons one and two were nominated for a top drama Emmy in 2017 and 2018.

J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson and Denise Thé executive produce the show alongside Nolan and Joy.

Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce Westworld with Warner Bros. Television.

The Michael Crichton film that inspired the show premiered in 1973.