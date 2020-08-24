What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 24-Aug. 30)

The last week of August will offer a light schedule of new original series premieres on cable and streaming services.

Disney Plus will bring back Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb animated series for an Aug. 28 standalone movie, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, while BET Plus will help say goodbye to Tyler Perry’s iconic character Madea as part of an Aug. 27 special Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play. Netflix on Aug. 25 will bring back its drama series Trinkets (pictured) for a sophomore season.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 24 -- Family Business (drama) -- Acorn TV

Aug. 24 -- Reno 911! (comedy) -- Quibi

Aug. 27 -- Class Action Park (documentary) -- HBO Max

Aug. 27 -- Pure (drama) -- HBO Max

Aug. 28 -- The Binge (comedy) -- Hulu

Aug. 30 -- Love Fraud (reality) -- Showtime