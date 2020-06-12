WHCA Names 2020 Scholarship Recipients

Hails next wave of First Amendment freedom fighters

The WHCA 2020 college scholars class picture

The White House Correspondents Association has named its college scholarship winners for 2020. It described the class of 2020 as "the next generation of journalists fighting for First Amendment freedoms."

The 25 students, from 11 universities, will share $121,500 in funds.

WHCA has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships since it launched the program in 1991.

WHCA gave a particular shout-out to ABC News and Fox News for their donations this year.

To check out the winners, click here.