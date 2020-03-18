White House-Backed EdTech Site Launches

The White House has unveiled a new online learning resource site, saying tech companies had risen to the occasion to create it. It is the latest effort by OSTP to leverage tech to meet the novel challenges presented by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As part of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s COVID-19 technology initiative, tech companies were asked to help make online learning resources more accessible, administrators, teachers, parents and students and the resulte, unveiled Wednesday (March 18) was TechforLearners.org.

“Teachers and educators across the Nation will be relying on technology now more than ever," said U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios. "During this unprecedented time, the Trump Administration is committed to ensuring America’s educators and families have the technology tools to bring classrooms online. We are grateful to the technology and education leaders who jumped into action to launch this important resource."

The site features links to 161 free and 23 discounted products and services offered by edtech companies.

It described itself as a "searchable database for tools to support those involved in education and the workforce, at all levels, and from all communities as they scale up capabilities for online learning and continue teaching, learning, and working from home."