White House Calls out Cop Show Cancellations

Calling it part of the "cancel culture" that the President was "appalled by," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Friday (July 24) called out the cancellation of a number of police-themed TV shows, including one that does not appear to have been cancelled.

"We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops was cancelled," she said, adding: "the show, Cops, was canceled, Live PD was canceled."

Both Cops and Live PD were cancelled, but Paw Patrol, which features rescue dogs including Chase, an aptly named police dog, simply paused briefly in early June to say it was listening to the protests.

That pause and some debate about the show given the current climate toward police led to some social media commentary and suggestions the show might be canceled, including by Sen Ted Cruz (R-Tex.):

But according to the Nickelodeon online TV scheduled a four-episode block of Paw Patrol was still on for 7-9 a.m. Saturday (July 25).

McEnany said that the cancellations were unfortunate "because I stand with, and the President stands with, the 63% of Americans who think police officers are one of the most important jobs in this country."

McEnany finished the daily briefing with a cop-related video of her own, showing on a monitor in the press room--a "very touching video that we loved" of a Black child dressed up as a policeman welcoming cops with a hug."

Nickelodeon had not returned requests at press time to confirm the show would still air, as the online schedule indicated.