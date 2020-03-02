Witnesses Set for Hawley's Chinese Tech Influence Hearing

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has released the witness list for his March 4 hearing on Chinese influence on critical infrastructure, ominously named: Dangerous Partners: Big Tech & Beijing."

That is the hearing for which Apple and Chinese app company Tik Tok declined to send representatives--as they did to a November hearing on a similar topic--much to the displeasure of Hawley (https://www.multichannel.com/news/hawley-slams-tik-tok-apple-for-again-declining-to-testify), who chairs the Judiciary Committee's Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee.

As it stands, there are no tech company reps in the witness list.

On Hawley's nice list, at least for showing up, are witnesses (panel one) Clyde Wallace, deputy assistant director of the FBI's cyber division; Bryan Warer, assistant director for cybersecurity for CISA; Adam Hickey, deput assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice's National Security Division; and (panel two) Alex Stamos, director of the Stanford Internet Observatory; Samm Sacks, cybersecurity policy and China digital economy fellow, New America; and Derek Scissors, resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute.

Hawley has been one of the most vocal critics of Big Tech, including Chinese telecom technology in U.S. communications networks.