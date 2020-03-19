WWE Extends ‘WrestleMania’ Event to Two Days

The WWE said Wednesday it will add a second day to its April WrestleMania 36 event, which will take place in Orlando without an audience.

The event, which earlier this week was moved to the WWE’s Orlando practice facility from Tampa Bay due to coronavirus fears, will stream on the WWE Network April 4 and April 5, said the company.

The event, which will be hosted by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, will also be distributed via PPV. WrestleMania will take place without an audience, said company officials.

The WWE is also originating its Monday Night Raw and SmackDown live telecasts from its Orlando facility.