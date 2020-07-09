WWE Names Salen CFO

World Wrestling Entertainment said it has named Kristina Salen as chief financial officer of the scripted sports giant, replacing Frank A. Riddick III, who was serving in an interim role. She will report directly to WWE chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.

Salen’s appointment is effective Aug. 3, WWE said. Riddick, a WWE board member, took over as interim CFO in January after former co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson abruptly resigned.

Salen had served as CFO of online retailer Etsy from 2013 to 2017, and in 2017 and 2018 was CFO and chief operating officer of artist services and music distribution company United Masters. Since 2018 she has been CFO of online luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi and earlier in her career served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission documents, Salen will receive an annual base salary of $730,000 and will be eligible to earn annual cash incentive awards under WWE’s management incentive plan with a target incentive of 50% of her base salary. She will also receive restricted stock units of WWE’s Class A common stock worth $500,000.