Yankees, YES Team with Amazon Prime Video to Stream Games

The New York Yankees and the YES Network have agreed to live stream 21 Yankees baseball games on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with an April 17 match against the Cincinnati Reds.

The games will be made available for free to Amazon Prime members throughout the Yankees home-team footprint in New York, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania. The games will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for broadcaster PIX11 and other Yankees’ over-the-air partners.

“We understand that fans are consuming content in a variety of different ways, and we believe our unique partnership with Amazon represents an exciting development in the realm of live sports,” said Yankees Global Enterprises CEO Hal Steinbrenner in a press release.

The telecasts will feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, which allows fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV to access live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information as they watch. The Prime Video app is available on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, Comcast X1, or from the web.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the value of a Prime membership for our customers, and we believe Yankees fans are going to love having a selection of games on Prime Video this season,” said Amazon Global Sports Video vice president Marie Donoghue in a press release. “We want to give Prime members access to the broadest selection of content across the broadest number of devices, and this deal gives Prime Video the opportunity to work with the top regional sports network in America and one of the most beloved franchises in all of sports.”

Amazon is no stranger to sports. In 2017 it secured the streaming rights to NFL Thursday Night Football, and is a minority partner in the YES Network. The streamer also carries MLB.tv as a separate subscription service.

“We are excited about teaming up with the New York Yankees and Amazon to make these 21 over-the-air games available through Prime Video,” said YES Network CEO Jon Litner in a press release. “As consumption habits among Yankees fans continue to evolve, we’re embracing new and innovative technologies to enhance the viewer experience.”

Here is the schedule of games set to stream on Prime Video:

Friday, April 17 Cincinnati 7:00 pm

Tuesday, April 21 @Detroit 6:30 pm

Saturday, April 25 Cleveland 1:00 pm

Friday, May 8 Boston 7:00 pm

Friday, May 15 @Houston 8:00 pm

Friday, May 22 Seattle 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 23 Seattle 1:00 pm

Wednesday, May 27 Minnesota 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 21 @Minnesota 2:00 pm

Wednesday, June 24 Baltimore 7:00 pm

Tuesday, June 30 @Baltimore 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 22 Angels 7:00 pm

Friday, July 24 Boston 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 29 @Mets 7:00 pm

Monday, August 10 @Kansas City 8:00 pm

Friday, August 21 Toronto 7:00 pm

Friday, August 28 @Cleveland 7:00 pm

Thursday, September 10 Boston 7:00 pm

Sunday, September 20 @Toronto 1:00 pm

Wednesday, September 23 Houston 7:00 pm

Friday, September 25 Tampa Bay 7:00 pm