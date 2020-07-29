YouTube Originals Renews 'Could You Survive The Movies?'

On the heels of its recent Daytime Emmy Awards win, YouTube Originals has renewed Could You Survive The Movies? for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The series, which on July 26 received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Educational or Information Series, explores the magic and science behind classic movies like Back to the Future, Jumanji, and Die Hard, said the streaming service. Could You Survive The Movies? is produced by AMPLE Entertainment.

“We are honored that the Television Academy has recognized ‘Could You Survive The Movies?’ as a best in class series,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube Originals. “Jake has brought this series to life through his passion for cinema and science, and I can’t wait for fans to see what he has in store for season 2.”