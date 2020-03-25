DENVER (March 25, 2020) – Hunt, fish, shoot and learn from the best in the world on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network. The Q2 programming lineup debuts Monday, March 30 where fans can catch original premieres and new episodes from returning series across all three networks.

“The one certainty in this unprecedented time of uncertainty is that Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks – Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel (Canada) – will have quality programming that will help loyal viewers separate from the stress of recent world events,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said. “When the time is right, we will once again enjoy the spring season as it re-introduces us to fishing in streams, lakes and oceans, spending time in the outdoors, as well as stalking gobblers in the woods and fields across the country.”

Outdoor Channel is making a third season splash with the original series, The Hunt for Monster Bass (April 4, 4:30 p.m. ET), hosted by 2019 GEICO Bassmaster Classic winner Ott DeFoe. The Longmire series has made a second home patrolling Monday nights with Seasons Two and Three airing at 9 p.m. ET. Major League Fishing Cups continue to anchor the weekends with elimination rounds, sudden death and championship titles on the line (Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET). Don’t miss finding out whether or not a group of huntresses are in it for true love – or is it the ‘likes’ they desire – on Season Four of For Love or Likes (April 2, 7 p.m. ET). Finally, The Obsession of Carter Andrews continues in Q2 with the premiere of a three-part series about Robinson Crusoe.

· The Hunt for Monster Bass (Premieres Season Three on Saturday, April 4, 4:30 p.m. ET): Professional angler Ott DeFoe travels the country looking to find double-digit largemouth bass.

· Longmire (Continues Mondays at 9 p.m. ET): Based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by best-selling author Craig Johnson, this contemporary crime drama stars Robert Taylor as the charismatic and dedicated sheriff of fictional Absoroka County, Wyoming. Airing Seasons Two and Three.

· For Love or Likes (Premieres Season Four on Thursday, April 2, 7 p.m. ET): Instagram-famous female huntresses compete for the most likes as they participate in real outdoor tests.

· The Obsession of Carter Andrews (Saturdays, April 11, 18, 25, 10 a.m. ET): The premiere of three-part series about Robinson Crusoe airs on three consecutive weeks.

· Major League Fishing Cups (New Season Continues Saturday, April 6, 2 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET): Bringing fans the high-intensity sport of competitive bass fishing in the form of two-hour TV episodes with 24 world-class anglers filmed over the course of a six-day event.

Sportsman Channel’s Q2 program lineup sees the inclusion of more fishing programming, including the premiere of Florida Sportsman Watermen (April 5, 8:30 a.m. ET), Ray Van Horn’s Captain’s Journey (April 4, 2 p.m. ET) and new series, Catching Bass with Dustin Wilks (April 5, 4:30 p.m. ET). Additional new series are making their debut including: The Rifleman (April 4, 9 p.m. ET), Midlife Mayhem (April 2, 8:30 p.m. ET) and Origins (April 4, 4 p.m. ET).

· Florida Sportsman Watermen (April 5, 8:30 a.m. ET): Feel the passion of fishing in Florida through the souls of the people living to protect it. Learn from host Sam Atwell and his expert guests as they fish Florida’s spectacular backcountry, nearshore and offshore opportunities.

· Ray Van Horn’s Captain’s Journey (April 4, 2 p.m. ET): Ride along with Capt. Ray Van Horn as he pursues both saltwater and freshwater species.

· Catching Bass with Dustin Wilks (April 5, 4:30 p.m. ET): Dustin Wilks provides information on approaches, techniques and strategies to help catch more bass.

World Fishing Network presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s has what anglers want with all new episodes of the best fishing programming on television. Learn how to get the most out of your time spent on water on Thursday nights with “Do It Yourself Thursdays presented by MudHole.com” beginning at 8 p.m. ET with George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing. Then it’s the premiere of Jimmy Houston Outdoors at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by Bill Dance Outdoors, Training up the Next Generation, Florida Sportsman Best Boat and finally, Spear Life at 10:30 p.m. ET. Other not-to-miss shows include: In-Fisherman TV (March 31, 9 p.m. ET), Reel Animals (April 4, 9 p.m. ET) and Wild Fly (April 4, 8:30 p.m. ET).

· George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing (April 2, 8 p.m. ET): Celebrating 20 years of fishing excellence on television, George teaches people how to catch a variety of saltwater game fish.

· Bill Dance Outdoors (April 2, 9 p.m. ET): Bill Dance Outdoors is the oldest, longest continuously-running and most-popular, national fishing show in America.

· Spear Life (April 2, 10:30 p.m. ET): Spear Life is an unscripted documentary series following Jon Brunson and lifelong friends as they travel the globe searching for the best beach towns.

· In-Fisherman TV (March 31, 9 p.m. ET): Hall of Fame angler Doug Stange leads In-Fisherman staff members on a quest for fishing action across North America.

Other Q2 Highlights include:

· Outdoor Channel

o MeatEater with Steven Rinella – Season 7 Memorial Day Marathon – Fire up the grill this Memorial Day with a 16-episode season run of MeatEater.

o “The Name’s Bond, James Bond” – Shaken…not stirred…martinis for everyone in May as Outdoor Channel presents classic James Bond films every Friday and Saturday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with a marathon of Bond films on Saturday, May 30.

o Don’t miss these featured hunting shows:

§ Addicted to the Outdoors (Sundays, 12:30 p.m. ET)

§ CRUSH with Lee & Tiffany (Sundays, 7:30 p.m. ET)

§ Drop Zone (Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. ET)

§ HeadHunters TV (Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. ET)

§ Primo’s Truth About Hunting (Sundays, 9:30 p.m. ET)

· Sportsman Channel

o Other favorites returning on Sportsman Channel with new episodes include:

Hook the Future (Sundays, 3 p.m. ET) and Army Buck Hunters (Sundays, 7 p.m. ET).

o Cinco de Mayo Mexican Hunting – Saturday, May 2 beginning at 5 p.m. ET: Tune in for a block of “south-of-the-border” hunts.

o Don’t miss these popular series:

§ Pigman: The Series (Sundays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

§ Winchester and Drury’s Natural Born (Sundays, 10:30 p.m. ET)

§ Savage Outdoors (Tuesdays, 10 p.m. ET)

§ Guns & Ammo (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET)

· World Fishing Network presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s

o The reel life is the good life – tune in for these notable shows:

§ Bass Pro Shop’s Fisherman’s Handbook (Mondays, 7 p.m. ET)

§ The Bass Pros (Mondays, 10:30 p.m. ET)

§ Hooked on Africa (Saturdays, 8 p.m. ET)

§ 2019 competitions from Major League Fishing (Mondays, 8 p.m. ET)

