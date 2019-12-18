The HPA has unveiled portions of the program for the 2020 HPA Tech Retreat, set for February 17-20, 2019. The HPA Tech Retreat, marking its 25 year in 2020, is the pre-eminent gathering of industry-leading thinkers and innovation-focused companies engaged in the creation, management, and dissemination of content. The 2020 Tech Retreat will be held at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, CA.

For twenty-five years, the HPA Tech Retreat has consistently presented an unparalleled roster of well-known and emerging leaders – from engineering and technology to creativity and business – who come together to explore and debate the most pressing and intriguing topics facing the media and entertainment landscape today. Spanning four days, the HPA Tech Retreat continues its evolution on this auspicious anniversary with a new approach to the Supersession and an always important lineup of main program sessions and technology demonstrations. The HPA Tech Retreat eschews marketing-oriented presentations during the main program, TR-X, and Supersession, enabling attendees to lean into the often challenging topics facing them in their careers and businesses without a sales pitch. In addition, the schedule creates an environment conducive to the open exchange of knowledge and information, with time built into the schedule, as well as planned meals and events, to engender powerful connection and networking.

Monday, February 17:

TR-X: A Deep Dive into The Future

TR-X (Tech Retreat Extra) is a concentrated mini-conference that takes place the Monday of the Tech Retreat week. Registration for this engaging half-day event is included in the all-access pass or can be purchased on its own. This year’s TR-X, chaired again by Mark Chiolis of MobileTV Group and Craig German of Amazon Studios, will encompass a wide-ranging conversation examining the disruptive changes that are fundamentally altering the way we approach our work. Sessions include artificial intelligence, video over IP, augmented reality, mainstream betting, and the technology evolution, among other crucial topics facing the industry now and in the future.

Tuesday, February 18:

Supersession: Making A Movie at The Tech Retreat

Better, smoother, faster! Drawing from a history of leaning into applied technology, this year’s Supersession goes extremely hands-on with a true learning experience presented by some of the best end users in the industry. Joachim Zell chairs a day-long live exploration of movie production and post production with an emphasis on new technologies and workflows advancing the production process. The HPA Supersession team will complete a short film, from production to delivery and all the steps in between. The day will conclude with a screening of the completed film.

Tuesday – Thursday, February 18-20:

Innovation Zone: Exploration and Demonstration of Cutting Edge Technologies

The Innovation Zone offers Tech Retreat attendees access to explore cutting-edge technology in a curated setting throughout the week during program breaks and a Wednesday evening cocktail reception. Innovation Zone inquiries can be directed to Max Ma at mma@hpaonline.com.

Wednesday – Thursday, February 19-20:

Main Conference Program: Where The Answers Are Just the Beginning

Details for the main conference program, curated by Mark Schubin, will be announced in the near future. Attendees can expect two days of focus on the most pressing and intriguing issues facing the industry. Register here for updates, which will be forthcoming.

Breakfast roundtables, a popular part of the HPA Tech Retreat, will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings, and offer further exploration of important trends and topics.

Announcements of the 2020 main program, and additional details about TR-X and the Supersession, will be forthcoming.

The HPA Tech Retreat is a limited attendance event, strictly capped at 700 guests, and is expected to sell out. Tickets for the HPA Tech Retreat are available at www.hpaonline.com. Onsite registration is not available. Conference Registration includes conference sessions Tuesday through Thursday, breakfast roundtables, Innovation Zone access, daily lunch, and social events. Admission to TR-X is included with an All-Access registration or can be purchased separately.

The HPA Tech Retreat takes place thanks to the generosity of Diamond Title Sponsor Adobe; Gold Sponsor Blackmagic Design; Silver Sponsors Signiant and SDVI Corporation; Bronze Sponsors Avid, LaCie, and Zeiss; Event Sponsors CP Communications and Dell Technologies; and Star Sponsor Cloudian. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Joyce Cataldo at jcataldo@hpaonline.com. More information about the HPA Tech Retreat is available at hpaonline.com, and be sure to follow HPA on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates and news.