ACE Unveils 2020 Online EditFest August 29th and 30th

American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced the dates and lineup for this year’s version of the popular EditFest, a two-day virtual event taking place online on the 29 and 30th of August 2020, under the banner of EditFest Global. The event will feature live and prerecorded conversations with an array of the world’s most talented editors while offering live interaction with ACE editors, industry experts and other attendees in virtual breakout rooms.

The event marks the debut of EditFest Global, an online resource for events, as well as a rich repository of editing, industry and postproduction information and content for the worldwide editing community. Members can explore an ever-growing stream of content such as past EditFest presentations, moderated panels sponsored by studios, streamers and networks, journalist-led discussions, content from our global partners and technical information and tutorials on important products.

Membership in EditFest Global, which is open to all, is required to attend. As an initial offering, the annual membership fee (which includes access to this year’s EditFest Global event) is $39. EditFest Global membership benefits include 2020 EditFest Global online events, an entire year of content, ongoing offers and discounts from ACE, its partners and sponsors, and a subscription to Cinema Editor magazine. ACE members and current Cinema Editor magazine subscribers can join EditFest Global for free.

The schedule for EditFest 2020 is available here, and highlights include:

Saturday, August 29

You Gotta Watch This Bit

Moderated by Ant Boys, ACE – An homage to Norman Hollyn’s “Lean Forward Moment” Ant Boys, ACE (“The Great") leads a discussion about the films and TV shows which influence and inspire.

Kabir Akhtar, ACE - “Never Have I Ever” (director) “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (editor, director)

Maryann Brandon, ACE - “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Kelley Dixon, ACE - “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”

William Goldenberg, ACE - “Argo,” “Zero Dark Thirty”

Jacques Gravett, ACE - “Shots Fired,” “Battlestar Galactica”

Inside the Cutting Room with Bobbie O’Steen: A Conversation with Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

An intimate and compelling conversation between the author of The Invisible Cut and Cut to the Chase with Terilyn Shropshire, ACE, editor of “The Old Guard,” “When They See Us,” “Secret Life of Bees,” and “Love & Basketball.”

Sunday, August 30th

From Intern to ACE: Building a Future

Moderated by Margot Nack, Adobe, editors and assistants illuminate the path to building a career from assistant editor upward.

Panelists:

Amelia Allwarden – “Little Fires Everywhere,” "PEN15"

Alfonso Carrion – “House of Cards” Assistant Editor

Mark Hartzell, ACE – “Lost in Space,” “True Blood”

Melissa McCoy – “Ted Lasso,” “Whiskey Cavalier”

Gretchen Schroeder – “Avatar 2,” Assistant Editor

Animation Editing: Inside Look at the Unique Storytelling Process

Moderated by Carolyn Giardina, Tech Editor, The Hollywood Reporter, editors of some of the most popular animated titles of all time discuss the storytelling process of animated features.

Panelists:

Catherine Apple, "Onward,” “Hotel Transylvania”

Joyce Arrastia, ACE - “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “Rise of the Guardians,” “Monsters vs. Aliens”

Jeff Draheim, ACE - “Frozen,” “Frozen 2,” “Moana”

Sim Evan-Jones, ACE - “Shaun the Sheep," “Shrek"

Benjamin Massoubre, ACE - “I Lost My Body”

Breakout Rooms

Each day, attendees can spend dedicated time in small breakout sessions moderated by leading editors including: Shannon Baker-Davis, ACE | Debbie Berman, ACE | Andrew Buckland, ACE | Aaron Butler, ACE | Poppy Das, ACE | Dody Dorn, ACE | Jeffrey Ford, ACE | Terel Gibson, ACE | Cate Haight, ACE | Mark Helfrich, ACE | Niven Howie, ACE | Kate Sanford, ACE and Gary Levy, ACE | Sabrina Plisco, ACE | Fred Raskin, ACE | Tatiana Riegel, ACE | Joan Sobel, ACE | Kevin Tent, ACE | Troy Takaki, ACE | Harry Yoon, ACE | Julia Wong, ACE | Representative from Netflix | Representative from Motion Picture Editors Guild | Representative from Avid | Representative from Adobe | Representative from Blackmagic Design | Representative from Avid | Representative from Adobe | Representative from Blackmagic Design

For details about editors and breakout rooms visit editfestglobal.com.

EditFest Global is an ongoing part of ACE’s efforts to connect, educate and inspire.

EditFest London and EditFest LA are slated to return in 2021. ACE EditFest 2020 and EditFest Global are presented with the generous support of Platinum Sponsor Blackmagic Design, Gold Sponsors Adobe, Avid, Motion Picture Editors Guild, and Netflix; and Silver Sponsors Amazon and HBO.

For further information about participating in EditFest Global, visit editfestglobal.com. For further information about American Cinema Editors, visit americancinemaeditors.com.