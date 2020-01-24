Actus Digital Expands US Sales Team By Appointing Jay Gedanken as Vice President of Business Development

In Response to Significant Sales Growth in the US, Gedanken Will be Responsible for Developing New Sales Channels

BOSTON, Mass. — Jan. 21, 2020 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of compliance and intelligent media monitoring solutions, today announced that it has appointed Jay Gedanken as vice president of business development in the U.S. With over 35 years' experience in broadcast technology sales, technical support, marketing, and project management, Gedanken will play a critical role in increasing Actus Digital's footprint in the United States market, developing new sales channels, and driving revenue growth.

"Business development opportunities are booming in the U.S., with Actus Digital poised to fill the void left by former U.S. industry leader Volicon and its end-of-life products while also meeting the growing customer demand for compliance solutions featuring content repurposing and AI," said Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. "We continue to increase the scale of our U.S. office as a result of growing sales and activities, and hiring Jay will keep us on track. Leveraging his experience in broadcast sales, Actus Digital will continue to build on its 15-plus years of providing superior compliance and media monitoring solutions that solve many of the critical problems facing broadcasters today in one platform."

Prior to joining Actus Digital, Gedanken held a variety of leadership roles in the industry, including former vice president at Scopus Video Networks and founder of the company's North American operation. His vast array of experience includes sales and management positions at Visionetics, Optibase, Adtec, and Sencore. Over the years, Gedanken has developed a deep understanding of broadcast workflows and expertise in providing simple and complex solutions for all levels of broadcasters, from single local affiliates to national networks.

"I am excited to join Actus Digital's growing enterprise of respected industry professionals and add to their vast knowledge and experience in broadcast solutions," said Gedanken. "From day one, I have been impressed with the ease of use and the feature-rich media solutions that Actus Digital provides. Their intelligent media platforms go beyond simple compliance and monitoring, offering innovation in a variety of technologies, including content repurposing and AI."

More information is available at www.actusdigital.com.

# # #

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)

Actus Digital has provided compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide are using Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24/7 and comply with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, OPI 47, and multiple audio tracks. The platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB, as well as alerts and video analysis, multiviewer, rating analysis, advanced clips creation, and export, all from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad through the web browser. Actus has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, ensuring the company can provide support to any customer in any time zone and offer improved communication. www.actusdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/ActusDigital/200121ActusDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/ActusDigital/ActusDigital-JGedanken.JPG

Photo Caption: Jay Gedanken, Actus Digital