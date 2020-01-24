Actus Digital Expands US Sales Team By Appointing Jay Gedanken as Vice President of Business Development

In Response to Significant Sales Growth in the US, Gedanken Will be Responsible for Developing New Sales Channels
Author:
Publish date:

BOSTON, Mass. — Jan. 21, 2020 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of compliance and intelligent media monitoring solutions, today announced that it has appointed Jay Gedanken as vice president of business development in the U.S. With over 35 years' experience in broadcast technology sales, technical support, marketing, and project management, Gedanken will play a critical role in increasing Actus Digital's footprint in the United States market, developing new sales channels, and driving revenue growth.

"Business development opportunities are booming in the U.S., with Actus Digital poised to fill the void left by former U.S. industry leader Volicon and its end-of-life products while also meeting the growing customer demand for compliance solutions featuring content repurposing and AI," said Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. "We continue to increase the scale of our U.S. office as a result of growing sales and activities, and hiring Jay will keep us on track. Leveraging his experience in broadcast sales, Actus Digital will continue to build on its 15-plus years of providing superior compliance and media monitoring solutions that solve many of the critical problems facing broadcasters today in one platform."

Prior to joining Actus Digital, Gedanken held a variety of leadership roles in the industry, including former vice president at Scopus Video Networks and founder of the company's North American operation. His vast array of experience includes sales and management positions at Visionetics, Optibase, Adtec, and Sencore. Over the years, Gedanken has developed a deep understanding of broadcast workflows and expertise in providing simple and complex solutions for all levels of broadcasters, from single local affiliates to national networks.

"I am excited to join Actus Digital's growing enterprise of respected industry professionals and add to their vast knowledge and experience in broadcast solutions," said Gedanken. "From day one, I have been impressed with the ease of use and the feature-rich media solutions that Actus Digital provides. Their intelligent media platforms go beyond simple compliance and monitoring, offering innovation in a variety of technologies, including content repurposing and AI."

More information is available at www.actusdigital.com.

# # #

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)
Actus Digital has provided compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide are using Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24/7 and comply with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, OPI 47, and multiple audio tracks. The platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB, as well as alerts and video analysis, multiviewer, rating analysis, advanced clips creation, and export, all from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad through the web browser. Actus has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, ensuring the company can provide support to any customer in any time zone and offer improved communication. www.actusdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/ActusDigital/200121ActusDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/ActusDigital/ActusDigital-JGedanken.JPG
Photo Caption: Jay Gedanken, Actus Digital

Related

Speedcast-BarrieWoolston
PR Feed

Speedcast Strengthens Team With Appointment of Barrie Woolston as Senior Vice President

Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that Barrie Woolston has been appointed senior vice president of the company's Media and Broadcast team. In his new role at Speedcast, Woolston will help broadcasters and media companies navigate the complexities of global content distribution and the emerging trend toward IP and cloud-based services using the company's scalable global infrastructure that consists of satellite, fiber, and cellular networks.

Broadpeak-JeanClaudeSachot copy
PR Feed

Broadpeak Appoints Jean-Claude Sachot as New Business Development Director

Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced the appointment of Jean-Claude Sachot as the company's new business development director. In his role at Broadpeak, Sachot will work with global pay-TV operators, helping them take advantage of the company's unique solutions, such as the award-winning nanoCDN™ multicastABR, for providing cloud DVR services as well as delivering live and VOD streaming services at scale with minimal latency.

VidOvation-BruceLevine-white-social
PR Feed

VidOvation Appoints NYC-Based Bruce Levine as Vice President, Strategic Account Development

VidOvation today announced that Bruce Levine has joined the company in the newly created position of vice president, strategic account development based in New York City. With more than 30 years of experience at technology companies covering the gamut of product lines in the broadcast industry — from bonded cellular and wireless to IPTV to graphics and effects systems — Levine will oversee all pre- and post-sales support for VidOvation's full product line and services.

DigitalNirvana-RussellWise
PR Feed

Digital Nirvana Names Russell Wise Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge Media Monitoring and Metadata Generation services, today announced the appointment of Russell Wise as the company's senior vice president of sales and marketing. Wise brings more than 25 years of industry experience to this new role, in which he will focus on raising awareness and building sales of the company's Compliance Logging, Intelligent Closed Caption generation, and Metadata enhancement solutions portfolio.