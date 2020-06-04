Actus Digital Helps TV Networks Maintain Exceptional Broadcast Quality as Personnel Work Remotely

Actus Digital Provides Real-Time Alerts on Audio and Video Issues, Enabling TV Channels to Monitor Quality of Service Remotely

BOSTON, Mass. — June 4, 2020 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of broadcast compliance and intelligent media monitoring solutions, today announced that TV networks around the world are using its broadcast monitoring solution to ensure superior video and audio quality while also complying with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 global health crisis. Actus Digital's monitoring platform can be used on-premises and remotely, from anywhere, on any device, enabling networks to accurately verify that content and ads have been aired correctly on their channels and check content quality, as personnel continue to work from home to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Video consumption has grown significantly over the last few months, and TV networks around the world are enhancing their content monitoring strategies in order to keep pace with the peaks. Actus Digital's AlertCenter monitoring platform provides real-time alerts on audio and video issues, enabling TV networks to react instantly to quality of service (QoS) problems, such as loss of audio, a disrupted video signal, or frozen picture. Personnel who are home working can continue to use the Actus system in their daily workflow to monitor the content, create and export clips, and do all they do with the system from the office but from home. Through a single, centralized user interface, users can see the aired content and all QoS issues, greatly reducing the manpower and operational costs typically involved with having a monitoring operation at every site. Actus Digital's media monitoring platform offers support for multiple deployment environments, including on-premises, virtualization, the cloud, and hybrid combinations — bringing efficiency to any video operation.

"Today, almost everyone is working from home, and the broadcast industry needs to be able to maintain its daily operations and monitor content quality efficiently and remotely," said Raphael Renous, chief technology officer at Actus Digital. "Actus Digital is leading the charge with solutions that allow content verification and monitoring from any device and from anywhere. When working from home, Actus gives visibility to the aired content."

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)

Actus Digital has provided compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide are using Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24/7 and comply with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, OPI 47, and multiple audio tracks. The platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB, as well as alerts and video analysis, multiviewer, rating analysis, advanced clips creation, and export, all from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad through the web browser. Actus has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, ensuring the company can provide support to any customer in any time zone and offer improved communication. www.actusdigital.com.

