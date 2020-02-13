Actus Digital to Demonstrate All-in-One Media Platform at 2020 NAB Show

At the 2020 NAB Show, Actus Digital will demonstrate how its mandatory compliance solution is part of a much larger media intelligence platform, providing cross-organizational benefits to the operations, marketing and research, and new media departments of broadcasters and media companies. The platform includes solutions for compliance, quality-of-service assurance, technical monitoring, content repurposing, rating and competitive analysis tools, advanced AI options, and more.

"We have enhanced the Actus Digital intelligent media platform to include more functionality, additional AI options, and extended automation related to compliance, clips creation, and export capabilities for social media, with intelligent content monitoring and analysis," said Raphael Renous, CTO at Actus Digital. "Having all of these capabilities on one integrated platform gives customers the freedom to choose what makes the most sense for their business today and easily add features in the future. At the 2020 NAB Show, we will showcase how media companies can use the new platform to improve their daily workflow and reduce costs."



A Compliance Platform That Goes Beyond Standard Requirements

Media companies today need a solution that pushes the boundaries of compliance well beyond supporting simple tasks, such as logging, monitoring, and regulation. They require a solution that can also handle complex compliance tasks, with advanced AI options. They want a compliance solution to provide quality assurance tools, video analysis reports, advanced clip creation, OTT monitoring, and multiviewer capabilities, all from a single platform. Moreover, since the industry is changing rapidly, the industry needs flexible solutions that support a range of deployment models.

At the 2020 NAB Show, Actus Digital will demonstrate the expansive functionalities of its media monitoring platform, which offers an intelligent approach to monitoring and support for multiple deployment environments, including on-premises, virtualization, the cloud, and hybrid combinations.

New Products and Improvements Include:

• A new TS analysis solution for in-depth evaluation of transport streams, with the ability to detect ETR 101 290 priority 1, 2, 3 errors; track MPEG sections and tables (i.e., PAT, PMT, NIT, SDT); and display TS statistics in real time. The solution provides an overall view of TS health for enterprise applications via a web-based user interface, enabling global access and multiviewer display of critical errors.

• Enhanced SCTE support, with the ability to compare multichannel SCTE messages and display live or archived SCTE messages, smart filtering for better monitoring, SCTE alerts, and the power to extract SCTE-35 and SCTE-104 for presentation on interactive graphical timelines.



Hands-On Demo at the 2020 NAB Show

At the 2020 NAB Show, visitors will have an opportunity to book a one-to-one meeting with Actus Digital experts. During a demo at the stand, visitors can see the efficiency of Actus Digital's platform, how it's being used in the real world by customers, and improvements on the horizon for media monitoring in the future.



Company Overview:

Actus Digital has provided compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide are using Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24/7, and to comply with regulation requirements for factors such as closed caption, loudness SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, OPI 47, and multiple audio tracks. The platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB, as well as alerts and video analysis, multiviewer, rating analysis, advanced clips creation, and export to social media, all from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad through the web browser. Actus has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, ensuring the company can provide support to any customer in any time zone and offer improved communication. www.actusdigital.com

