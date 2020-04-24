ADTRAN and Plume® Collaborate to Advance the Smart Home Experience

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, and Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, just announced today a new collaboration designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network and streamline connectivity within the rapidly developing Smart Home market. As a result, service providers will have the ideal mechanism to monetize Smart Home Services while significantly elevating the in-home subscriber experience. Plume’s full suite of consumer and ISP services combined with ADTRAN‘s global scale and broad portfolio of broadband gateways, ONTs and cloud management tools will enable service providers to deliver exciting new Smart Home Services, such as Plume Adaptive WiFi™, advanced parental controls, AI Security™ and Wi-Fi motion detection Plume Motion™, to mention a few.

“The ADTRAN and Plume collaboration will vastly improve the consumer broadband experience while helping operators achieve faster time-to-market and time-to-revenue, improved analytics and performance capabilities, and fostering the creation of new and expanded high-value services,” said Dan Whalen, Chief Product Officer at ADTRAN. “Service providers now have a best-in-class, complete, integrated customer experience solution that will dramatically reduce OpEx and customer churn while increasing customer satisfaction and average revenue per user.”

As part of the collaboration, ADTRAN will integrate Plume’s Customer Experience Management Platform via its Mosaic Subscriber Suite, offering ISPs a comprehensive single pane view of their access and smart home network. OpenSync, a key component in delivering Plume’s services, provides an open-source interface between ADTRAN’s Mosaic and the customer CPE, permitting cloud-based applications to access data and management control of the CPE. OpenSync serves as a true differentiator due to its open approach that delivers a path to accelerated deployment of services without reliance on CPE silicon or integration partners.

“Plume is excited to partner with ADTRAN. Together, our global reach will bring new opportunities for market expansion through our combined ISP relationships, technical know-how and ADTRAN’s extensive distribution network,” said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. “At a time when there is increased impetus to provide consumers with flawless and secure smart home experiences through self-install solutions, our services will complement ADTRAN’s product portfolio and also expand their service offering to their customers.”

With a global footprint in over sixty countries servicing Tier 1 Telcos, MSOs, regional service providers and thousands of enterprise networks and SMBs, network operators are increasingly relying on ADTRAN to bring innovative new technologies and services to market. ADTRAN’s history of helping its customers build broadband and enterprise networks has laid the foundation for services that enable superior customer experiences and leverage the capacity created with ADTRAN’s fiber and fiber extension platforms. Together, ADTRAN and Plume are expanding their respective footprints to bring a combination of world-class software, purpose-built hardware, easy-to-implement consumer services and enterprise applications to ISPs, big and small, across the world. Plume is globally deployed in 16 million homes and it manages over three quarters of a billion connected devices from the Plume Cloud. As a part of this collaboration, ADTRAN will now offer Plume’s full suite of Smart Home Services through the Mosaic Subscriber Suite, advancing the subscriber experience across its global footprint.

Specific details on ADTRAN’s expanded Connected Home service offering can be found at www.adtran.com/plume.

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform powered by OpenSync™. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume service bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, AI Security™, and Plume Motion™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

