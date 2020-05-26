AIMS Partners With VSF to Offer 'Summer Sessions' Educational Online Presentations on Media Over IP

BOTHELL, Wash. — May 22, 2020 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is partnering with the Video Services Forum (VSF) to offer the "Summer Sessions — Media Over IP Education" series of presentations, which will run from May 29 through Sept. 4. Designed to meet the need for ongoing education in the absence of major trade shows, this series of recorded presentations will focus on media over IP workflows, with a strong emphasis on use cases, and exploration of technologies supporting the migration to IP.

Joined by their IP Showcase partners, AES, AMWA, EBU, SMPTE, and the Ultra HD Forum, AIMS and VSF are creating over a dozen sessions, with plans to release one presentation each week starting May 29. Presentations will feature expert commentary and use a wealth of experience and technical knowledge to delve into key aspects of media over IP.

"The demand for education and insights for media over IP workflows is growing steadily, and so we've partnered with other leading standards-focused organizations to provide online learning opportunities for M&E and ProAV professionals," said Mike Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. "Because these presentations are being drawn from submissions for the IP Showcase at the 2020 NAB Show, we anticipate that the 'Summer Sessions' will deliver value with rich, in-depth perspectives and real-world insights."

"The VSF is proud to sponsor the Summer Sessions, which is a uniquely valuable source of education for our entire industry," said Brad Gilmer, executive director of the VSF. "This combination of real-world case studies and technology presentations from true experts makes the Summer Sessions an unparalleled source of information for anyone involved in IP media production."

Information about specific session topics is forthcoming and includes case studies and tutorials on SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, and the recently announced IPMX (IP Media Experience) for the ProAV market. Further information about the series is available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/summersessions2020/.

More information about AIMS and its work is available at http://www.aimsalliance.org.

About The Video Services Forum

Founded in 1997, the Video Services Forum (VSF) is an international association composed of service providers, users, and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies. The organization's activities include providing forums to identify issues involving the development, engineering, installation, testing and maintenance of video networking technologies; exchanging non-proprietary information to promote the development of video networking technology and to foster the resolution of issues common to the video services industry; promoting interoperability by contributing to and supporting development of standards by national and international standards bodies. Visit VSF online at http://www.videoservicesforum.org.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of broadcast and Pro AV companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from baseband to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments. For more information visit AIMS online at https://aimsalliance.org/.

