All The Action Movies Coming Out This June On Cine Mexicano

Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, which all coming out this June with the premiere of La Reina del Narco 2, El Vengador de un Gallero, Genio, Ciudad Violenta, Maldito Dinero, and Las Vacaciones de Terror.
West Palm Beach, FL – June 9, 2020 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, which all coming out this June with the premiere of La Reina del Narco 2, El Vengador de un Gallero, Genio, Ciudad Violenta, Maldito Dinero, and Las Vacaciones de Terror.

The movies premiering this month on Cine Mexicano are:

La Reina del Narco 2

6/10/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

Susana has returned from the grave with the firm desire to take revenge on Fernando, who was once the love of her life, but tried to put an end to her dreams. Now she will inflict upon him every torturous moment he carried out on her - only much, much worse.

El Vengador De Un Gallero

6/14/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

After many years of living in the United States, Benito returns to Mexico to visit his uncle only to discover that he has been killed by a hitman. Benito will get his uncle’s vengeance on the killer and his accomplices.

Genio

6/17/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

Samuel and his music band go from failure to failure. However, his firs child has born with above-average natural ability: music, which he will develop to a high-level creating admiration, envy and personal persecution for his original talents.

Ciudad Violenta

6/21/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

Armando and Alejandro inherited a cartel empire after their father passed away. The two brothers unite their efforts to control a large part of the city's criminal underworld. However, Armando wants to go further, and his ambition will lead them to provoke one of the most dangerous drug traffickers of the country.

Maldito Dinero

6/24/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

The small town, humble, idealized man, named Pancho, will be tested by life when he finds a bag full of money. Pancho’s ambition lead him to the center of an escalating underworld drug dealer well-known for his sociopathic criminal mind.

Vacaciones de Terror

6/28/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

A family arrived to spend their vacation at a summer home, where a mysterious ring has been buried. Trouble ensues when they discover the old ring, which spread a malign, lethal energy, and create supernatural goings on surround the house where they try to have a pleasant and happy time.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv

