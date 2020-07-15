AMC Networks' Acorn TV Acquires Exclusive North American Rights to Tiger Aspect's BBC One Comedy 'The Other One'

Silver Spring, MD; July 15, 2020 – AMC Networks’ Acorn TV acquires exclusive rights in North America and the Netherlands to new seven-part BBC One comedy The Other One from Endemol Shine International. Starring Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley, Loch Ness), Rebecca Front (The Thick Of It, Poldark, Love Lies & Records), Ellie White (The Windsors), and Lauren Socha (Misfits, Catastrophe), the witty comedy follows two girls both named Catherine Walcott as half-sisters who had no idea the other existed until their father dies. Produced by Tiger Aspect (an Endemol Shine Group company), the series is created and written by Holly Walsh (Motherland) and Pippa Brown (Psychobitches) and includes multi-episode guest stars Caroline Quentin (Doc Martin, Blue Murder) and Stephen Tompkinson (Wild at Heart, The Split). The Other One will make its United States and Canadian debut as an Acorn TV Original on Monday, August 10, 2020 and its Mexican Premiere on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The Other One is a comedy about what happens when you discover your dead Dad has a secret family and you now have a brand-new sister. This is a love story to siblings, mothe rs and bad dads. Throughout the series our four leading women try to make sense of their newly found sisters and sort-of-step-mums.

Don Klees, SVP, Programming for the Acorn brands, AMC Networks SVOD noted, “Following the success of Deadwater Fell earlier this year, Acorn TV is happy to join our friends at Endemol Shine International on another high-quality British production with The Other One. This extremely funny, female-driven comedy led by Siobhan Finneran and Rebecca Front is sure to entertain our subscribers across North America this summer.”

Matt Creasey, EVP Sales and Acquisitions – Endemol Shine International commented, “ESI are delighted to be once again working with AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. The Other One is a witty series brilliantly cast and written with lots of heart that the audience will love”.