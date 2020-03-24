Anthem Appoints Ariel Shnerer General Manager of Fight Network

Fight Network, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and the world’s premier combat sports network, announced today that Ariel Shnerer has been appointed its new General Manager.

Shnerer has held various positions at Fight Network since joining the company in 2007, including producer, programming and content manager, editorial supervisor and executive producer of FN Originals, Fight Network’s original production group. More recently, Shnerer served as Senior Director of Programming, Global Distribution & Communications for Anthem, Fight Network’s parent company, overseeing growth initiatives and content strategy for other assets in Anthem’s diverse global sports and entertainment portfolio. This includes IMPACT Wrestling, where he spearheaded the launch of the IMPACT Plus digital subscription platform and managed global asset distribution for IMPACT Wrestling’s network broadcast customers.

As part of Shnerer’s new role, he will oversee Fight Network operations with a focus on growing revenue, building digital products, driving expansion to new markets and on new platforms, and leading the evolution of a new programming strategy, while continuing to provide support for IMPACT Wrestling.



“Faced with significant opportunities to grow on the many emerging digital platforms, the demand for more original programming and the opportunity to fill the content gaps that exist in the fight space, we need to have experience in our leadership that covers combat sports programming, original content production and multi-platform distribution, and Ariel brings all of that and more,” said Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “His deep experience with IMPACT Wrestling is also essential given its relationship with Fight Network, so this is a natural evolution of his role within Anthem.”

Shnerer added: “I am excited to expand my role with Anthem as we focus our efforts on growing Fight Network’s global reach. Our incredibly talented team has been producing critically acclaimed content across all combat sports genres and we look forward to expanding our footprint with new platforms and territories, while we establish strategic partnerships and cater to the latest content consumption methods. The show goes on at Fight Network during these challenging times we all face together, and we will be bolstering our programming line-up in April with new fight-themed movies from the award-winning Sony Pictures library. As we look ahead in the year, we will have many new live events and original productions to unveil, as well as renewed focus on expanding our boxing programming.”

