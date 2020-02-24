At 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems Drives High-Quality Video Experiences With Flexible QC, Monitoring, and Analysis

Interra Systems will be located at booth SU5510 at NAB 2020

At the 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems is excited to demonstrate its new and full range of content quality control (QC), monitoring, analysis, and classification solutions that streamline content management, improve efficiencies, and help provide exceptional audio-video quality on every device. Apart from its industry-leading, end-to-end QC and monitoring solutions for delivering high-quality streamed video, Interra Systems will also showcase its latest innovations in media technology solutions, supporting complex tasks of identifying lip sync issues, aligning speech to text captions, and content classification, as well as the all-new subscription-based cloud QC.



Quality Assurance and Monitoring Solution for Streaming Media

Interra Systems' tightly integrated solution for OTT, featuring BATON QC and the ORION monitoring suite, helps ensure that prepared content meets service provider and end-user quality expectations for streaming media. At the 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems will demonstrate how broadcasters and service providers can manage advanced quality control, ABR, and HTTP checks for large volumes of VOD, live, and linear monitoring of each stream, from content creation to delivery.



Create a Flexible Quality Control Workflow With BATON

NEW! BATON Captions — Efficient Video Caption Creation and Distribution

At the 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems will launch a new captions solution called BATON Captions, which will bring simplicity and cost savings to the creation, management, and delivery of captions for traditional TV, DVDs, and video streaming. The solution leverages cutting-edge machine learning and automatic speech recognition technology.

NEW! BATON LipSync — Solving Critical Lip Sync Issues in Media Content

At the 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems will launch BATON LipSync, a new automated tool for lip sync detection and verification. The solution leverages machine learning technology and deep neural networks to automatically detect audio and video sync errors.

Major updates to Interra Systems' next-generation quality control solution, BATON, include enhancements in IMF and HDR checks, usability, as well as new additions to audio language detection. Additionally, Interra Systems will demo a vast range of new audio-video checks and support for the latest formats, as well as the company's subscription-based service for automated quality control of file-based content that simplifies and expedites content verification for quality and compliance.

Also at the 2020 NAB Show, a new updated version of the company's BATON Media Player will be on display. This includes new features such as support to overlay timecode information on video, performance enhancements in J2K playback, the option to export a video clip without re-encoding, improvements in real-time playback, support for playback of growing Material eXchange Format (MXF) files, and many more.



Interra Systems' WINNOW is a comprehensive solution for content classification and identification, allowing video service providers to efficiently prepare content for different target markets and geographies. Powered by AI/ML technologies, WINNOW detects and tags content for violence, strong language, alcohol, guns, and more based on user-defined rules.

Deliver High-Quality Content With the ORION Suite

At the 2020 NAB Show, Interra Systems will demonstrate its industry-leading, end-to-end monitoring solutions.

For VOD and live-event streaming, ORION-OTT is the leading-edge monitoring solution. The rich feature set offers support for the latest standards in closed captions, ad insertion monitoring, ABR manifest file validation, audio-video checks, real-time alerts, and much more.

For IP-based delivery infrastructures, Interra Systems offers ORION, a real-time content monitoring solution that provides video analysis of linear channels. ORION perfectly complements the company's OTT offering, looking at all aspects of video streams including closed captions, ad-insertion verification, and high quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE).

For end-to-end monitoring of channels across the delivery infrastructure, the newly revamped ORION Central Manager (OCM) provides an aggregated view of linear and OTT services based on monitoring data collected by ORION and ORION-OTT. OCM has a rich feature set that includes near-real-time updates and status of all channels across the network, channel performance trends, support for LDAP-based authorization, executive reports, email notifications, alert aggregation and correlation across the workflow, and more.

Enabling quick isolation and fast resolution of issues, OCM helps digital NOCs perform efficiently so that they can deliver content with the highest QoE and meet viewers' expectations.

The entire ORION suite — comprising ORION-OTT, ORION, and OCM — is supported on Linux.



Analyze and Debug With World-Class VEGA Media Analyzer (VMA) Platform

Interra Systems' VEGA Media Analyzer is a powerful analysis platform for standards compliance, debugging, and in-depth analysis of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for the AV1 format, JPEG format, and ABR streams. VMA's frame-by-frame analysis of problematic or erroneous streams enables encoder developers and video service providers to identify and fix errors efficiently.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and postproduction markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better-quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams, allowing flawless delivery of live and VOD content; ORION for 24/7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug and compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry-grade media player.

