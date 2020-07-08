Pro audio and lighting specialist Group One creates nationwide US Calrec distribution network

Group One Ltd., professional audio and lighting distributor, has today announced that it has incorporated SCI’s – Studio Consultants Inc. – operations of Calrec business to create a nationwide distribution network for Calrec’s complete range of market-leading professional audio solutions. The deal was completed on July 1.

SCI, which is based in Manhattan, has been handling the distribution of Calrec’s products since 1995, with this being its 50th year of operation. SCI has been working across the Northeast and Midwest region of the US for Calrec for the last 25 years and since 2016 Group One has handled the rest of the country. SCI was instrumental in establishing Calrec’s reputation for pioneering technical solutions via premium quality consoles and audio networking technologies, used by media and entertainment companies of all shapes and sizes.

SCI employees, including the management team, have assumed similar roles with Group One, thus ensuring a seamless transition and the maintaining of the exemplary support provided by SCI over the years. Group One is wholly owned by Audiotonix, based in the UK, and also represents the latter’s DiGiCo, Solid State Logic, and KLANG technology brands.

Doug Simon, SCI President, says, “SCI has been representing Calrec for over 25 years and Calrec’s reputation for reliability owes as much to the customer support aspect of the brand as to the products themselves. With SCI’s sales and support team moving to Group One, customers will find the same people on the other end of the same cellphone numbers continuing to support their needs.”

Bryan Bradley, President of Group One, says, “SCI has done a tremendous job for Calrec over many years. Group One has worked very closely with SCI recently, and this deal allows us to further strengthen Calrec support and sales presence in the US. It will create greater effectiveness via shared resources and allows us to bring our expertise and technical understanding of this changing industry, with AoIP, remote production and remote working leading the way, right across the country.”