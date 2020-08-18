Calrec launches the Calrec Sound Institute with new online certification

Calrec has launched the Calrec Sound Institute, a series of online certification training courses, starting with courses for two of its most widely used digital audio consoles — Brio and Type R. These educational courses provide a comprehensive overview of Brio and Type R consoles for engineers and operators, as well as experienced professionals looking to hone their skills.

Available at calrec.com, the courses cover hardware, I/O, routing, mix minus, busses and monitoring and are designed to get users up and running quickly and with confidence. Once the training is completed, users are officially certified by Calrec for Brio and/or Type R systems.

Henry Goodman, Director of Product Development at Calrec, said, “We have always had an open-door training policy at Calrec, but COVID-19 has significantly shifted the broadcast landscape and it’s our responsibility to help customers develop with tools that can be accessed remotely. As workflows continue to evolve, online training courses are increasingly important to help customers learn key products and be able to show that they have done so via certification.”

Calrec will expand its online training service with a series of detailed AoIP masterclasses that cover everything a broadcast facility needs to know about IP, how it works and the effect it is having on our industry.

“IP is a complicated subject; our new course will break IP down into independent and objective modules which we hope will enable broadcasters to make IP decisions with confidence,” adds Goodman. “It is a very broad course which covers the basics through to PTP, Multicast and the importance of intelligent network design.”

Alongside this, Calrec also offers:

· Operator Manuals: Free operator manuals for every Calrec product.

· Audio Primer: A 66-page basic introduction to Calrec functionality and applications. This is an essential reading resource that provides a basic overview of audio theory, digital processing, applications, and techniques relating to the broadcast industry.

· Summa Training Course: A selection of 66 step-by-step video tutorials.

· Cleaning Guide: Recommendations for cleaning Calrec equipment.

To learn more and to register for Calrec’s certified training, please visit: https://calrec.com/calrec-sound-institute/