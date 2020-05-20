AVIWEST Enables Viewers to Experience Compelling Live Content From PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 Race on Social Media

AVIWEST's Bonded Cellular Solution Allows Race Event Organizer Human Voyage to Create Engaging Live Videos of Cycling Race for Social Networks

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — May 18, 2020 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Asia's most prestigious multistage cycling event, PETRONAS Tour de Langkawi 2020, was broadcast live on social networks using AVIWEST's flagship PRO3 Series bonded cellular transmitters, QUAD CellLink antennas, and StreamHub transceiver. Race event organizer Human Voyage offered sports fans and viewers captivating live footage of every stage of the competition.

"Our viewers didn't want to miss a second of the competition, and we needed to ensure there was zero delay during our live streaming sessions," said Shahaizereen A. Hamid, event director at Human Voyage. "We chose AVIWEST for the exceptional capabilities of its field units. AVIWEST's equipment enabled our motorbikes and helicopter to follow riders along the entire road so that they could live-broadcast the excitement of the race over cellular networks, no matter what the environment was like. AVIWEST's team provided us with highly professional support and technical expertise, staying by our side at every stage of the project."

AVIWEST's PRO3 Series is a compact and robust field transmitter unit, allowing Human Voyage to capture and reproduce the intensity of the competition. With its small footprint, the PRO3 Series placed viewers at the heart of the race and increased their engagement with the event via social media.

Featuring a state-of-the-art H.265/HEVC hardware encoder, the PRO3 transmitter helped Human Voyage deliver premium video quality with end-to-end low latency, while using less data. All of the motorbikes and the helicopter used during the event were equipped with bonded cellular units connected with AVIWEST QUAD CellLink antennas to strengthen and ensure signal transmission, even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.

Leveraging AVIWEST's double Emmy® Award-winning SST protocol, the transmitter series ensures reliable delivery of live video by simultaneously aggregating multiple network connections.

AVIWEST's StreamHub received and decoded all incoming live video feeds sent by Human Voyage cameramen in the field. Supporting multiple output formats and featuring an intuitive web user interface, StreamHub allows video content to be freely and easily distributed over virtually any IP network to any social media platforms, CDNs, media servers, and streaming platforms.

"This was our first major live sports event coverage in Malaysia, and it was a rounding success thanks to Human Voyage," said Frédéric Parbey, vice president of sales, APAC, at AVIWEST. "More and more people around the world are viewing live sports content online. When broadcasters create compelling live content for their viewers, they attract a greater number of followers and increase engagement with sports fans on social networks, which is key for them. At AVIWEST, we are devoted to providing professionals with reliable and powerful solutions tailored to any live video production workflow and operational constraint."

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, and transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added-value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/200518AVIWEST.docx

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-PETRONAS_control.jpg

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-PETRONAS_2.jpg

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-PETRONAS_3.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST Equipment in Action During the PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 Cycle Race