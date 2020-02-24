AVIWEST Wins Prestigious Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Second Consecutive Year

NATAS Presents Emmy® Award to AVIWEST for Groundbreaking Live Video Over Bonded Cellular Internet Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Feb. 24, 2020 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has presented AVIWEST with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for the second consecutive year. The Emmy Award was presented to AVIWEST for excellence and innovation in video broadcasting standards over bonded cellular internet.

"We are honored to be selected for a second Emmy award for our bonded cellular video solution. Receiving the most prestigious broadcast award again is remarkable," said Ronan Poullaouec, chief technology officer at AVIWEST. "This prize highlights and rewards the amazing work done by all of our teams over the past few years, honoring our achievements in live video transmission with reliable connectivity anywhere. It recognizes not once but twice our effort to be innovative, agile, and responsive to our customers' needs."

In 2019, AVIWEST received its first NATAS Emmy® Award for its Safe Streams Transport (SST) protocol. Receiving this second award is proof of AVIWEST's significant contribution to the constant advancement of a leading-edge reliable transport method for live content over unmanaged networks and the public internet.

AVIWEST's SST protocol — implemented in all of its products — offers reliable and broadcast-grade video quality and data transmission over 3G/4G/5G cellular, LAN, Wi-Fi, satellite, and the public internet by simultaneously aggregating multiple network connections, dynamically adapting the video bitrate according to network bandwidth fluctuations, protecting stream content, and supporting retransmission of lost data. SST enables broadcasters to live-stream content through a low-cost public internet connection, providing video crews with greater flexibility wherever they are.

"We are so proud and thankful to be recognized as one of the companies in the world that has significantly revolutionized the way live video is produced by broadcasters," said Erwan Gasc, CEO at AVIWEST. "This achievement has been possible thanks to our world-class engineering team and their hard work during the past several years. Our partners and customers have also undoubtedly contributed to this success through their continuous trust and strong support for our products and technology."

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards will be presented at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations, and individuals for breakthroughs that have had a significant effect on television engineering.

AVIWEST will demonstrate its Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award-winning solutions at the 2020 NAB Show, April 19-22 in Las Vegas, booth C2626. More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from live video applications for smartphones to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video service capabilities.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/200224AVIWEST.docx

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-Emmy_Award.jpeg

Photo Caption: (From left to right) - Erwan Gasc, AVIWEST CEO; Ronan Poullaouec, AVIWEST CTO; and Florian Kolmer, AVIWEST Sales Director US.