Award-winning Actress Rebel Wilson Surprises Hairdresser with a Dream Backyard Retreat in May 11 Episode of HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU'

New York [May 5, 2020] and one of her closest friends, Nicole, with a stunning backyard retreat. On Monday, May 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Rebel, winner of an MTV Movie Award and a Teen Choice Award, will roll up her sleeves and hop on an excavator to help the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott transform a barren backyard into a beautiful oasis. Newlyweds Nicole and Josh have no extra cash to renovate the exterior of their new Southern California home, so Rebel, Drew and Jonathan will give them the outdoor space of their dreams.

“I chose Nicole because she’s my first American friend ever,” said Rebel. “I just remember thinking ‘wow, this girl’s really nice, chill and normal.’ She saved up all her money to buy this house and has nothing left for the outside. To give back to her in this way is just incredible.”

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

“I was just always brought up being grateful and giving back to people,” said Rebel. “I’m so happy we can do this for Nicole and her family.”

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

