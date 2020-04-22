Award-winning Actress Viola Davis Makes a Home Renovation Dream Come True for Best Friend in April 27 Episode of HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU'

New York [April 21, 2020] In the newest episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, premiering on Monday, April 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, actress Viola Davis, who has taken home the OSCAR® and Emmy® Award as well as two Tony Awards®, is on a mission to deliver a special home renovation for a life-long friend. With help from the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, Viola will surprise Michelle, her best friend of 30 years, with a dream transformation for her Minneapolis home. Michelle, who was Viola’s roommate during their years at The Julliard School, is a mom and cancer survivor who Viola describes as "someone who puts the needs of others ahead of her own.” Viola, Drew and Jonathan will give Michelle a stunning modern kitchen, an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, and a Zen room where she can relax and rejuvenate.

“I understand the givers in the world—I really do,” said Viola. “Every once in a while, I think the giver can get exhausted and drained and depleted and needs to be reminded that they’re a gift to people too. So, this renovation of Michelle’s home is my gift to her.”

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

“The reason I want to do this for Michelle is because I love her, and it’s my way of showing my love for her,” said Viola. “And, also because she deserves something just for her.”

Fans are invited to access additional content from Celebrity IOU on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the full Celebrity IOU episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans also can visit HGTV.com for articles, before and after photo galleries, and more details about the celebrities and can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.