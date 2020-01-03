Award-Winning Exec Sarah Katt Elevated to General Manager of AccuWeather Network

Katt’s leadership and considerable expertise in cable TV and digital video strategy and operations will continue driving audience growth and innovation for the most trusted global brand in weather forecasting

Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather today announced award-winning executive Sarah Katt has been promoted to General Manager of the AccuWeather Network. Katt joined AccuWeather as Vice President of Product Development and Operations for the AccuWeather Network in 2016.

In her new role at the AccuWeather Network, Katt will report directly to AccuWeather President Steven R. Smith. Sarah’s focus will be on growing the Network’s distribution and refining the content and ad sales strategy to grow audience and revenue.

Under her stewardship, the AccuWeather Network, established in 2015 and available on DIRECTV, Verizon Fios and Frontier cable systems and related apps, won a Telly Award in the category of “Best General News or Feature: General Television” and a Cynopsis Award for “Best Short Form Content,” both in 2019. Additionally, Katt herself was honored for her work at AccuWeather Network with a 2019 Cynopsis “Women in Media” Award at an event in New York City.

“Sarah has greatly contributed significantly to the exponential and steady growth of our national AccuWeather Network channel, which is a critical extension of our brand, reaching more than 24 million households in addition to the more than 1.5 billion people who rely on AccuWeather forecasts and alerts daily across multiple platforms for the protection of life and property,” said Smith. “Her instincts, business acumen and extensive background in television and media make her ideally suited to this leadership role as we build our audience and reach new levels of growth and innovation in alignment with our digital strategy.”

Said Katt, “I am honored and delighted to be leading the highly skilled and talented AccuWeather Network team, covering weather news from every angle I am passionate about our opportunity for growth and am completely committed to delivering our current and future viewers a must have weather experience.”

The AccuWeather Network focuses on local weather and also features national and regional weather of interest provided in context, with an experience and dynamic team reporting in-the- field and in-studio on top weather news while applying it to people’s lives.

Before joining AccuWeather, Sarah worked with Verizon Communications, overseeing its multi-platform video distribution strategy. She was instrumental in the successful launch of Fios1 Networks and managed the project as it continued to grow and develop. Sarah has also served in several multi-platform video leadership roles with CBS News. She is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and has an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson School of Management.