AXS TV Celebrates The Best of Farm Aid 2019 with a Special 2.5 Hour Event on Sunday, April 12 at 8 pm ET

AXS TV, the premier destination for music programming, puts the spotlight on the most unforgettable performances from one of the country’s top music festivals in The Best Of Farm Aid 2019—premiering Easter Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

AXS TV originally broadcast country music icon Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid 2019 festival live from Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI, on September 21, 2019. The hit-fueled day of music brought some of music’s most influential artists together as they took the stage to raise much-needed funds and awareness for America’s farmers, who face a growing national farm crisis. This all-new 2.5 hour Best Of Farm Aid 2019 special compiles exclusive footage from AXS TV’s presentation of the festival, giving viewers the best seat in the house for an epic evening packed with incredible performances and all-star jams.

Highlights include appearances from an eclectic roster of critically acclaimed artists headlined by Farm Aid founder Nelson and his fellow Farm Aid board members and music legends John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews; as well as the soulful Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; recent GRAMMY®-winning country artist Tanya Tucker; rising country superstar Margo Price; California rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real; breakout artist Yola; and many more. As a special exclusive, The Best Of Farm Aid 2019 also features GRAMMY®-winning blues siren Bonnie Raitt’s acoustic performance of “Devil Got My Woman”—a show-stealing moment seen now for the first time on television, making this a can’t-miss event for devoted music connoisseurs.

“AXS TV’s yearly Farm Aid coverage has continued to resonate with our viewers since the Network first began broadcasting it in 2014,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “It is inspiring to see these iconic performers come together in support of such a vital cause, and the festival never fails to deliver some truly unforgettable moments because of it. Farm Aid 2019, in particular, boasted an unprecedented roster of artists and influencers delivering a night of powerhouse performances and stunning sets, and now our viewers can relive all of that magic once more when The Best Of Farm Aid 2019 premieres on April 12.”

