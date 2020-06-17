AXS TV's Popular Celebrity Sit-Down Series 'The Big Interview with Dan Rather' is Now Streaming on Crave

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, announced today an agreement with Bell Media’s Crave, bringing AXS TV’s popular celebrity sit-down series The Big Interview With Dan Rather to the Canadian streaming service. Crave subscribers can now enjoy 42 episodes from the series’ star-studded sixth and seventh seasons of The Big Interview which is now available to a national audience in Canada.

Hosted by veteran newsman Dan Rather, The Big Interview puts the spotlight on icons and influencers from across the entertainment spectrum, as they join Rather each week to candidly discuss their lives, legacies, and careers in an intimate setting. Season six highlights include conversations with rock superstars Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, Eddie Money, Robby Krieger, John Densmore, and STYX; Country standouts Shania Twain, Billy Ray Cyrus, and The Oak Ridge Boys; Canadian actor/producer/filmmaker Dan Aykroyd; and folk hero John Mellencamp. Season seven features in-depth profiles with chart-topping rockers Steve Perry, Paul Stanley, Brian Johnson, REO Speedwagon, and Foreigner; pop trailblazer Cyndi Lauper; multi-talented filmmakers/actors Bryan Cranston, Billy Bob Thornton, Carl Reiner, and Rob Reiner; music legends Boz Scaggs and Paul Shaffer; and Country mainstay Travis Tritt.

“For seven complete seasons, The Big Interview has captivated viewers with its stunning candor and in-depth looks at the personal sides of some of entertainment’s most enduring figures,” said Chad Midgley, SVP of Content Syndication for Anthem. “Now, for the first time ever nationally, Canadian audiences will be able to enjoy this insightful series, bringing them even closer to the artists they love. This agreement with Bell Media’s Crave presents an incredible opportunity to expand our reach even further, bringing one of AXS TV’s most popular series to Canada’s top streaming service. The Big Interview is the perfect complement to Crave’s diverse programming library, and I am confident that their subscribers are going to embrace it as whole-heartedly as AXS TV’s audience has.”