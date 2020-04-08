AXS TV to Broadcast 'One World: Together At Home,' Presented by Global Citizen & The World Health Organization, Airing Live & Commercial-Free on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

AXS TV, the premier U.S. cable channel for music programming, is an official broadcast partner of One World: Together At Home—airing live and commercial-free on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The two-hour global special is presented by the Global Citizen international advocacy organization in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

One World: Together At Home is an initiative that provides all-star talent with a platform to entertain, address, and perform for their fans while educating millions of viewers worldwide about the WHO’s mission to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One World: Together At Home is hosted, in part, by late-night mainstays Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and also features appearances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Eddie Vedder, David Beckham, Billy Joe Armstrong, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Sesame Street Muppets, and many more. The special will deliver an eclectic mix of taped and live segments that includes intimate performances, messages of hope, and sketches, among others, and also highlights powerful “On The Frontlines” profiles celebrating the courage and sacrifice of international healthcare workers striving to make a difference in the face of the virus.

Over the past three weeks, the Together At Home series has featured performances from artists including, Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier, and Julianne Hough, among others, in support of the WHO and Global Citizen’s campaign.

“It has been truly inspiring to see so many iconic performers dedicating their time and talents to bring a bit of light to this uncertain situation,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “Global Citizen has a strong history of bringing together incredible talent from across the entertainment spectrum in their fight to enact important change all around the world, and AXS TV is proud to join forces with them and the World Health Organization as a broadcast partner for One World: Together At Home.”

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO’s response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.