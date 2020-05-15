AXS TV to Air the Celebrity Documentary Series 'Final 24,' Making Its Network Debut on Wednesday, June 3 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT

AXS TV announced today that the network has acquired both seasons of the acclaimed celebrity docuseries Final 24. The program is set to debut on AXS TV on Wednesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The Company acquired all 14 episodes of the hour-long series from Cineflix Rights.

Using crafted dramatizations blended with archive footage, Final 24 takes viewers through the last hours of some of entertainment and culture’s most iconic—and infamous—figures while also celebrating their lives and esteemed accomplishments. Examining glossed-over details, flawed rationale, and surrounding events, the series seeks to shine a light on 14 deaths which shook the nation and left an indelible mark both on pop culture and history. From murder and suicide, to overdose and malfunction, Final 24 provides unflinching details and in-depth analysis to help better understand the thoughts, feelings, and actions experienced by each of the docuseries’ unique subjects.

The season opens with punk rock pioneer Sid Vicious on June 3, and also includes profiles of model Nicole Brown Simpson (June 10); rap legend Tupac Shakur (June 17); troubled bombshell Anna Nicole Smith (June 24); rock superstar Jim Morrison (July 1); magazine magnate and political royalty John F. Kennedy Jr. (July 8); fashion mastermind Gianni Versace (July 15); soulful songstress Janis Joplin (July 22); the godfather of gonzo journalism Hunter S. Thompson (July 29); talented young actor River Phoenix (Aug. 5); beloved funnyman John Belushi (Aug. 12); R&B trailblazer Marvin Gaye (Aug. 19); Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh (Aug. 26); and hard-partying percussionist Keith Moon (Sept. 7).