AXS TV Launches 14 Popular Episodes From Rock Legend Daryl Hall's Hit Music Series 'Live From Daryl's House' - Series Makes Its Network Debut Sunday, April 19 at 9 pm ET

AXS TV announced today that the network is airing 14 episodes of the multi-award-winning music series Live From Daryl’s House—premiering on Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. AXS TV has curated a roster of the popular series’ episodes, highlighting an eclectic blend of artists that will appeal to the Network’s diverse audience.

Live From Daryl’s House was created in 2007 by Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Daryl Hall, who wanted a show where he and his talented friends could hangout and rock out in a relaxed atmosphere. The Webby Award-winning program quickly took the music world and the Internet by storm with its unique format, as Hall welcomed a new artist into his domain each week to enjoy some local cuisine and conversation, as well as an unforgettable jam session. Since that time, Live From Daryl’s House has transformed into a nationally syndicated television series, attracting some of the biggest names in the industry and amassing a loyal following of fans eagerly anticipating the next new episode.

AXS TV has selected 14 eclectic episodes for this special event, packed with all-star appearances and powerhouse performances. Live From Daryl’s House kicks off its Network debut on April 19 with singer/songwriter/performer CeeLo Green, followed by episodes featuring folk hero Jason Mraz (Apr. 26); versatile vocalist Chris Daughtry (May 3); a Mother’s Day broadcast with singer/songwriter Grace Potter (May 10); hip hop pioneer Wyclef Jean (May 17); country superstar Darius Rucker (May 31); chart-topping pop rockers Train (June 7); multi-talented musician Aloe Blacc (June 14); indie pop stars Fitz & The Tantrums (June 21); singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw (June 28); emo favorite Patrick Stump (July 12); bluesy breakout artist Elle King (July 19); GRAMMY®-winning songwriter Rob Thomas (July 26); and Utah alt-rockers Neon Trees (Aug. 2).

“Hey everybody, I am happy to say that the original at home show is back on TV,” said Hall.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with AXS TV, which in my opinion, is the best house on cable for Daryl,” commented Executive Producer Jonathan Wolfson.

“The launch of Live From Daryl’s House marks an evolution for AXS TV, as we actively seek to broaden our reach by putting a focus on the top artists of today,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “This is an incredible opportunity for music lovers of all ages to see an eclectic lineup of music legends and modern favorites put their skills on full display in a unique and intimate setting. The series joins a growing roster of both original and acquired content that gives viewers in-depth insight and unprecedented access to the entertainers they enjoy, and we look forward to sharing these exciting new additions with our audience next month.”

Live From Daryl’s House was created by Daryl Hall and is executive produced by his manager Jonathan Wolfson. The show is produced by Sound Off Productions. The series is distributed by Northstar Media.

For more information about Live From Daryl's House, visit the show's official website.

