Janet Jackson, Liam Payne, Future, Tyga & More Rock Saudi Arabia in the Premiere of The Jeddah World Fest, Airing Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET - Only on AXS TV

Music’s biggest names rock Saudi Arabia in the historic Jeddah World Fest, premiering Sunday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, only on AXS TV. The broadcast marks the first time that the star-studded concert event will air in the United States.

Originally filmed live at the landmark King Abdullah International Stadium in North Of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 18, 2019, the Jeddah World Fest made history as the kingdom’s first-ever global live music festival. Created specifically to connect all music fans and inspire younger generations, the sold-out event boasted unforgettable performances from an unprecedented roster of global superstars who took over the Middle East’s biggest outdoor festival stage to deliver energetic sets packed with an eclectic blend of classic favorites and modern hits.

Highlights include R&B queen Janet Jackson performing hit singles “All For You” and “Rhythm Nation,” international pop sensation Liam Payne putting his impressive vocals on full display with “For You,” “Polaroid” and “Strip That Down,” a trio of chart-topping rap icons featuring Tyga in his second appearance in Jeddah, performing “Lightskin Lil Wayne,” “SWISH” and “Taste” as well as Future performing “Low Life” and “Mask Off.” The night came to a close with the electrifying rhythms of master beat-maker Steve Aoki, who invigorated the crowd with tunes such as “Shakalaka,” “Boneless” and many more.

“Jeddah World Fest was a truly historic occasion in more ways than one,” said Anthony Cicione, General Manager of AXS TV. “The evening puts the spotlight on some of the biggest names in music, coming together to entertain a sold-out crowd with powerhouse sets featuring their most enduring hits. This is a must-see event for dedicated music aficionados, and AXS TV is proud to give viewers the best seat in the house as we bring this incredible special to the U.S. for the first time ever.”

The Jeddah World Fest was produced and directed by the Irish company ROQU Media International.

